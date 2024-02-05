First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Sold by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Busey were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in First Busey by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the first quarter worth approximately $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Busey by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,846. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,431,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, with a total value of $96,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,800 shares of company stock valued at $312,409 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on BUSE shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Busey from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

First Busey Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BUSE opened at $23.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.87. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.24%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

