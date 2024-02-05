Fetch.ai (FET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $445.47 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 5th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $445.47 million and $45.64 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001239 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00082376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00029276 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00021168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006440 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,657,644 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

