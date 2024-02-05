Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RACE. HSBC lowered Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas lowered Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays raised Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $337.00.
Ferrari Stock Performance
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Ferrari by 8,986.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,327,000 after acquiring an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $157,620,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the second quarter worth about $172,141,000.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.
