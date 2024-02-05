Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $166.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $166.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FERG. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 100.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 31.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 161,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 38,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $191.96 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $194.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

