Fairfield University Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fairfield University boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 195,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 13.1% of Fairfield University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Fairfield University’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $1.80 on Monday, hitting $82.55. 827,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

