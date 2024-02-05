Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.08-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $705-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.20 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.89.

NYSE FN traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $223.60. The company had a trading volume of 796,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,447. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $229.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.33 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,258,296.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fabrinet by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,770,000 after buying an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

