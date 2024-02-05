Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,337 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.24. 243,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,652. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.71.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

