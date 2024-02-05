Everscale (EVER) Price Tops $0.0607

Everscale (EVER) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Everscale has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be purchased for $0.0607 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Everscale has a total market cap of $117.68 million and $153,068.84 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Everscale

Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,497,614 coins and its circulating supply is 1,938,263,129 coins. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Everscale is everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

