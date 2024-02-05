Evercore ISI Increases Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $220.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMZN. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 7.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $171.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.83. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $88.12 and a 1-year high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

