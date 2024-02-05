Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.60 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everbridge from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Everbridge from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Everbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Shares of EVBG stock traded up $4.41 on Monday, reaching $28.20. 13,279,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,904. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.17. Everbridge had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 7,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $176,611.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,557.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total value of $144,944.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,408.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,358 shares of company stock valued at $353,219. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 3.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

