Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.080-2.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.7 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.360-0.460 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 12.9 %

EL stock traded up $17.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.36. 7,649,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,090,344. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $267.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.28 and a 200-day moving average of $143.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.34. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.