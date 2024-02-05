Ergo Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $81.90 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002642 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $81.90 million and approximately $287,335.40 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,360.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.69 or 0.00159800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.06 or 0.00554899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009558 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00057169 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.59 or 0.00390912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.96 or 0.00167510 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,175,622 coins and its circulating supply is 73,175,442 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

