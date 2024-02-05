Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Shares of ELS opened at $68.62 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after buying an additional 5,495,164 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,536,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,997,000 after buying an additional 1,681,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,396,000 after buying an additional 1,512,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

