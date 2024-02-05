Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Enphase Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.91.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.60.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,447.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 8,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

