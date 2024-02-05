Energizer (ENR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Energizer has set its Q1 guidance at $0.50-0.60 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.10-3.30 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 136.42%. The firm had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energizer to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energizer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $31.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.09. Energizer has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.72.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

In related news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energizer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Energizer by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Energizer by 11.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 114.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada cut Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

