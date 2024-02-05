Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Trading 3.2% Higher

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.20 and last traded at $88.81. 2,558,321 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 3,778,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.19.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54.

In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $2,190,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,745.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,283 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,586. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.