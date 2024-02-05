EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

SATS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded EchoStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EchoStar in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on EchoStar from $54.00 to $37.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.68. EchoStar has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $413.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.00 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Research analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C Mike Schroeder sold 3,020 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $37,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 26.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in EchoStar by 43.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EchoStar by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,193,659 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $77,734,000 after purchasing an additional 93,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,688,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,102,000 after buying an additional 63,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

