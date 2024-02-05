Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) PT Lowered to $101.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of EMN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,757. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastman Chemical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 74,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

(Get Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.