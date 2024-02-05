EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $187.00 Average PT from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties stock opened at $183.11 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $152.45 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.61%.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

