E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.52. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 26,232 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.09.

E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $566.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 123,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 78,276 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 858,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in E.W. Scripps by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

