E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Gap Down to $7.85

Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $7.52. E.W. Scripps shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 26,232 shares traded.
E.W. Scripps Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $632.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.09.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. The business had revenue of $566.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On E.W. Scripps
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.
