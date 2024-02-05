Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $68.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Dynatrace traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 1663 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.70.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cercano Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at $32,022,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Stock Up 2.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 106.49, a PEG ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.13.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Dynatrace
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
