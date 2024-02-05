Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG) Director Sells C$20,150.00 in Stock

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) Director Jean Martineau sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total value of C$20,150.00.
Dynacor Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of DNG traded up C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$4.06. The stock had a trading volume of 146,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,507. The firm has a market capitalization of C$151.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.44. Dynacor Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.88 and a 12-month high of C$4.18.
Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$85.10 million during the quarter. Dynacor Group had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 6.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynacor Group Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metals deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,696 hectares located in Peru. It also holds a 100% interest in the greenfield Anta project that includes eight concessions covering an area of 5,600 hectares situated in Southern Peru.
