DuPont de Nemours (DD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %

DD opened at $62.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.78.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

