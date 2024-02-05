DuPont de Nemours (DD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) is set to issue its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.6 %
DD opened at $62.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DuPont de Nemours Company Profile
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.
