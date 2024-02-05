Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Stake Boosted by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,226 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Ducommun during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ducommun by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 60,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ducommun by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCO opened at $50.33 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $734.82 million, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.80.

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $196.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ducommun news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $81,551.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,637.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 60,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,882,017.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

