DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT Raised to C$22.00 at National Bankshares

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DHT.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$21.00.

TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$14.20 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.07 and a 12 month high of C$14.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 17.94%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

