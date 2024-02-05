Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 1,627 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $264.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.07. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

