Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eaton by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $340,500,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eaton by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,538,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,833,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,584 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.92.

Eaton Stock Up 2.1 %

Eaton stock opened at $270.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.26. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $155.38 and a 52 week high of $271.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

