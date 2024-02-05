Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $282.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $219.44 and a fifty-two week high of $283.54.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

