Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $91.98 on Monday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.04.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

