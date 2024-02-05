Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in International Business Machines by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBM opened at $185.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $169.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $120.55 and a 12-month high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.