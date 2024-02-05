Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 666.7% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE opened at $392.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.90 and a 200 day moving average of $392.55. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $345.55 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deere & Company

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.