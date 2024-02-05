Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $50.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPG. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of LPG stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.16. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christina Tan sold 5,629 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $250,490.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,777,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 44,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,815,486 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after buying an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after buying an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after buying an additional 180,246 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,887,000 after buying an additional 416,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 105,059 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

