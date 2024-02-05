Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 0.9% of Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.8 %

DG stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.04. 549,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,903. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $233.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.