Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.71 and last traded at $55.02. 9,225,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 11,642,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.48.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $55.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

