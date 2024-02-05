Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $30,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 177,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $12,036,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.17. 177,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,178. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.16 and a 1-year high of $53.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

