Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lonza Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZAGY

Lonza Group Stock Performance

Lonza Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. Lonza Group has a 52 week low of $34.19 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.69.

(Get Free Report)

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments. The Biologics segment engages in the contract development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals for clinical and commercial manufacturing needs throughout the product lifecycle, including drug substance and drug product manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.