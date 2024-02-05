Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average is $140.83. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.