Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Lennox International (NYSE:LII)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $523.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upgraded Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lennox International from a sell rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Lennox International Price Performance

Lennox International Announces Dividend

Lennox International stock opened at $419.98 on Thursday. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $458.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.70. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total value of $439,427.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Joseph Nassab sold 1,117 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.40, for a total transaction of $439,427.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,691,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Lennox International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Lennox International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

