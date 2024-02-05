DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,725,000 after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,083,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,295,000 after purchasing an additional 260,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,847,000 after acquiring an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,606,000 after acquiring an additional 292,767 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $116,373,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVA stock opened at $111.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

