Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Applied Finance Capital Management LLC

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants makes up 1.8% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 980.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total transaction of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,294.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.80, for a total transaction of $628,336.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,849.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.83.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.61. The company had a trading volume of 294,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

