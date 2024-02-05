D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 6,151 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,151 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maple Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 158,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.39. 2,959,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,958,787. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. The company has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.