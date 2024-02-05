D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $61.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $61,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.30. 1,876,796 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.77. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

