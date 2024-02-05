D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $50.38 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,580 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $50,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,608 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 597.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 447,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $49,725,000 after acquiring an additional 15,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.19. 4,513,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,407,665. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.42. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

