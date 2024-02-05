D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 55,157 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,157 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $72,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $453.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375,126. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $455.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $414.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

