Crown (NYSE:CCK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown updated its Q1 guidance to $0.90-1.00 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.80-6.20 EPS.

Crown Stock Down 0.8 %

CCK traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.33. 1,198,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 954,475. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Crown alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 4.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Crown by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.