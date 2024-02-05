Critical Contrast: Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST) & Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Semper Paratus Acquisition (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Free Report) and Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Semper Paratus Acquisition and Poseida Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semper Paratus Acquisition N/A -21.83% 3.10% Poseida Therapeutics -264.07% -87.00% -42.08%

Volatility & Risk

Semper Paratus Acquisition has a beta of -0.08, indicating that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semper Paratus Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Semper Paratus Acquisition and Poseida Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Poseida Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 320.25%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Semper Paratus Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of Semper Paratus Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semper Paratus Acquisition and Poseida Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semper Paratus Acquisition N/A N/A $4.41 million N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics $130.49 million 2.56 -$64.00 million ($1.51) -2.31

Semper Paratus Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Poseida Therapeutics.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire companies operating in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Ssvk Associates, Llc.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-ALLO1, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, lung, ovarian, pancreatic, and renal cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-101, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency; P-FVIII-101, a clinical stage liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of hemophilia A; and P-PAH-101, a liver-directed gene therapy for the in vivo treatment of phenylketonuria. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

