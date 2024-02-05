Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 187,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 182,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $526.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.