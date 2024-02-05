Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.79. Approximately 187,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 182,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $526.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRESY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 4th quarter valued at $1,770,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 50,581 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 51,670 shares during the period. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

Featured Stories

