Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Receives GBX 238.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 238.20 ($3.03).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, November 17th.

LON:CRST opened at GBX 210 ($2.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £539.53 million, a P/E ratio of 2,980.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 207.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 191.79. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 276.80 ($3.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 24,285.71%.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

