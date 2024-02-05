Crane (NYSE:CR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a hold rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $125.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $127.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Crane by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 113,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Crane by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Crane by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

