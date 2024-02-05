Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Raised to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.11.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 1.2 %

CBRL opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $62.69 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.08.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $823.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.18 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.